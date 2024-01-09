Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.50 million.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXLG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

