Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 599,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,254. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
