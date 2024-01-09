Detalus Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.45. 94,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,219. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average is $217.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

