Detalus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. 138,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,915. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

