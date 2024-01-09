Detalus Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VHT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,504. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.11.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

