Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 5,204 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. 4,037,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,910,133. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

