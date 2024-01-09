dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $0.98

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.66 million and $1,988.27 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00139690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012658 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,235,687 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99785472 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $422.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.