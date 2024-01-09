Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 67,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

