Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $28.43

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $27.50. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 13,060,491 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

