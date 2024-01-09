Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $36.99

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $35.53. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 4,225,752 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $5,481,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $5,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,426,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.