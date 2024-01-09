Divi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $310,587.97 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $310,587.97 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,715,968,221 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,715,566,809.605952. The last known price of Divi is 0.00521478 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $262,071.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

