DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 202,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 940,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

DocGo Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $502.88 million, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocGo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 99.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

