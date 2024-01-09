Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $370.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $330.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $402.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

