DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

