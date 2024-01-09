DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

