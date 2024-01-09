DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. 2,964,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

