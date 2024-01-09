DT Investment Partners LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. 4,615,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,527,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

