DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 410 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.77. 1,611,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

