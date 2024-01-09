DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 920 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $793.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $741.95 and its 200-day moving average is $702.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

