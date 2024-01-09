DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after acquiring an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after buying an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

