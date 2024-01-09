DT Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,749. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

