Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -199.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 698,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

