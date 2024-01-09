Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.