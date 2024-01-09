Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.85.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

