Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after buying an additional 2,487,549 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 116,995 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 269,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 184,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 304,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.