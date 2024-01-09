Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires 92 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.