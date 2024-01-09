Dunhill Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 320.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,767 shares during the period. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 55,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

