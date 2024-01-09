Dunhill Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dunhill Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VEA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,107,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,129. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

