Dunhill Financial LLC Has $195,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 541,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

