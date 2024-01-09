dYdX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $932.67 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $932.67 million and approximately $48.95 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 22% against the dollar. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00005279 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

