Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 990,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,243,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

DYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,813.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,726 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 382,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

