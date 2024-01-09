Eagle Health Investments LP Sells 47,398 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eagle Health Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 47,398 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 3.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,798,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after acquiring an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Illumina Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $8.84 on Tuesday, hitting $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,149. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

