Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,740 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DEA opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.