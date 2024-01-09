Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $101.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

