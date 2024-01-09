Echelon Wealth Partners Boosts Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Price Target to C$0.15

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.13 to C$0.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Indiva Stock Performance
NDVA opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Indiva has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Indiva
