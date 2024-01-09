Echelon Wealth Partners Boosts Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Price Target to C$0.15

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.13 to C$0.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Indiva Stock Performance

NDVA opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Indiva has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

