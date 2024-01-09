Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

LON ECOR opened at GBX 97.48 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,966.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.40 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159 ($2.03).

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecora Resources

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £51,531 ($65,686.42). 18.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecora Resources

About Ecora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.