Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,428 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $95,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $629.34. 703,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $636.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

