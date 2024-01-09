Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 2,371 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seagen by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Seagen by 68.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.92.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

