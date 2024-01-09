Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 2,371 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seagen by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Seagen by 68.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Stock Performance
Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagen
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen
In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seagen
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.