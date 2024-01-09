Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 2,863 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

