Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,088 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

MSCI Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $543.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.92. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

