Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,183 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 129,921 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Perficient worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of PRFT opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

