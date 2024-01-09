Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.57. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

