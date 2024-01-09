Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

