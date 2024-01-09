Emerald Advisers LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of Clear Secure worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,129,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 549,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.00 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

YOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

