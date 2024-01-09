Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.69.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

