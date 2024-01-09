Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

