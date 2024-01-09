Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.31% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.8% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 246,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.4% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after buying an additional 186,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

SEAS opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.