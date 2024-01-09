Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of PlayAGS worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 63.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

NYSE:AGS opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.49 million, a PE ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

