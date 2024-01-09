Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 138 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE APH opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.