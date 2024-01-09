Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,773 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

